Services for Victor Ray Beesley, 60, of Sulphur, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, at the Memorial Free Will Baptist Church officiated by Rev Randy Chapman. Burial will be at Lone Cedar Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. Born March 21, 1958 in Madill, to Bill and Bonnie (Redmond) Beesley, he passed away Sunday, May 27, in Oklahoma City at the age of 60 years, 2 months and 6 days. He grew up in Sulphur where he attended school. Victor had worked in the oil fields. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathy Wood. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Crystal Brinson and Doug, of Sulphur, Christina Waites and Brett, of Georgia and Victoria Curtis and Matthew, of New Jersey; son, Shane Beelsey, of Sulphur; two sisters, Donna Harness and James and Laura Pate, of all of Sulphur; two brothers, Vinson Beesley, of Tulsa and Keith Beesley, of Sulphur and 10 Grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Brian Lancaster, Kenny Beaty, Everett Berryhill, Blue Beesley, Josh Norton, and Joe Norton. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com