Funeral services for William Miles Blevins, Jr., will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 11, at the Hale’s Funeral Home chapel in Sulphur. A private interment will follow at Oaklawn cemetery. Miles was born December 15, 1926, and died on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the age of 91. He married the former Helen Jean Hays in 1950 and operated Blevins Welding Service in Sulphur for over 45 years. He was 59-year member of the Sulphur-Davis Elks Lodge and a retired volunteer firefighter. A full obituary will appear in next week’s edition of this newspaper.