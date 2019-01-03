William Tarrence Francis Adams

Services for William Tarrence Francis (Terry) Adams, 62, will be held on January 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church located at 116 Goddard Youth Camp Road.

Born July 12, 1956 in Connecticut, he passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Patterson, Calif., at the age of 62. He worked as a handyman. William loved traveling, fishing and going on cruises with his wife, family and friends. His favorite place to travel to were areas in Mexico.

He was preceded in death by Alicia Parker Bright, a co-worker that was more like a daughter.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Wanda Adams; his children, Katie Adams and Matt Adams, of Florida; his step daughters, Christina Sheaffer, of Sulphur, and Jessica Schummer, of Sonora, Calif; his nine grandchildren, Tyler and Alexis Adams and Dekota and Brooke, all of Florida, Mark Foy, of Lawton, Cole and Gage Burton and Jacob and Emma Nau, all of Sonora, Calif.

The family asks that no flowers or plants be sent.