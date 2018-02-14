Services for Willie Mae Catheryn Eddy, of Sulphur, were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Crossway Baptist Church Chapel officiated by Rev. Bill Leveridge. Burial was at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. Born December 2, 1944 in Loftin, Texas to William Ray and Lucille (Carlile) Elrod, she passed away Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 in Sulphur, at the age of 73 years, two months and four days. She married to Joe Ray Nelson Eddy in Denison, Texas on July 12, 1959. She had lived in the Sulphur area most of her life, and at her Sulphur address the past 54 years. She had worked at the Sulphur Veterans Center as a custodian and nurses tech for 27 years. She was a member of the Baptist faith. Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister, Leona Reynolds; great granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Myers and daughter-in-law; Angie Margaret Eddy. She is survived by her husband, Joe Eddy, of Sulphur; daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia (Tracy) Medlin and Bob, of Francis, Tammy Preast and Preston, of Stratford; daughter-in-law, Anita Eddy, of Sulphur; sons and daughters-in-law, Joe Eddy Jr., of Sulphur, Ronald Eddy and Kat, of Joy, Jimmy Eddy and Lori, of Sulphur, Anthony Rice and Shelly, of Mustang; two brothers, Joseph Elrod and Jimmy Elrod, both of Sulphur; one sister, Louella Adlong, of Sulphur; 22 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers were Brandon Eddy, Cody Eddy, Derek Eddy, Jeremey Eddy, Eric Preast, Scott Gorrell, and Jacob Eddy. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com