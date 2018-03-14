Funeral services for Wilma J. Hughes, 76, Sulphur, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 15 at Crossway Baptist Church in Sulphur with Rev. Bill Leveridge officiating. Interment will follow at Dolberg Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. She is survived by her husband, Howard “Rocky” Hughes; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and David Booth; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Shelly Hughes and Chris and Kathy Hughes. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Times-Democrat.