1245th Transportation Company Deploys to Middle East Area

ADA, Okla. – Family members, friends and fellow soldiers gathered to send off the 1245th Transportation Company (TC) at a farewell ceremony July 2, at East Central University, Ada, Oklahoma. Soldiers of the 1245th TC, attached to 1st Cavalry Division, will conduct sustainment and support operations in the Middle East.

During the ceremony, members of the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society presented the colors, and the Singers of the Kiowa Nation performed the War Mother’s tribute entitled “Thunderbird Song,” an homage to the 45th Infantry Division.

Capt. Warren Queton, commander of 1245th TC, is a member of the Kiowa Tribe. He noted many Native American symbols are represented throughout the Oklahoma National Guard.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/