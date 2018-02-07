2018 Legislative Session Begins With Opportunities to Solve Budget Problems Early

The 2018 regular legislative session has arrived, and lawmakers at the Capitol are preparing for an intense, four-month sprint as we deal with more than 2,000 bills and craft a state budget in a relatively limited amount of time.

Gov. Mary Fallin opened the session with her annual “State-ofthe- State” address, calling on lawmakers to find recurring revenue to stabilize our state budget, pass meaningful criminal justice reform measures that would reduce our over-populated prison system and constrain costs and enact real reforms in state government that eliminate waste, increase oversight and accountability and streamline our government structure.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/