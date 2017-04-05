All Around The Town

It took years for me to learn that some things actually CAN wait - - - that I could leave the bed unmade and run outside to be a part of the world “waking up” - - - complete with sunrise, early morning bird sounds and such. On one such morning, I was lucky enough to watch the whole procedure of a cicada emerging from it’s old shell and becoming a beautiful flying insect that would soon start his summer song. And this is rare in the daytime - - for usually cicadas use the cover of darkness to make this changeover. Guess this one must have had a faulty alarm clock! But, if I had been making up the bed I would have missed it!

And, for me to be able to leave supper dishes on the table just to go stand outside and watch the full moon rise - - or to observe certain stars in their prime that occurs only in certain years - - - took a little longer for old habits and pressures of meeting deadlines had taken their toll - - - and I was addicted to ROUTINE!

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/