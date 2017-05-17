All Around The Town

TIME - - perhaps not much of a subject for a nature column. However, what’s more natural and untouched that the passing of time? Time in the first is a relative thing. It may be measured in heart beats - - or ice ages. A sudden movement - - - a rustle in the leaves - - then silence. In a moment one life ends so another can survive. The changing of seasons leaving growth rings inside tree trunks; blossoms changing into fruits; canyons being gradually and slowly carved by rivers - - - all are ways that nature marks time. Her clock is ticking all around you. Can you hear it?

Unfortunately, man has sought to regiment and regulate time with buzzers, whistles, calendars - - and clocks. I’ve always tried to avoid time pieces as much as possible - - can’t bear to “live by the clock” - - but prefer doing what I’m supposed to do as long as it needs to be done - - - and the stop!

