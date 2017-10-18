Arbuckle Footnotes

This oral history was recorded by W.P.A. field worker Levina Beavers on April 19, 1938.

Mrs. Cubit, who gave this interview, was no relation to the Jackson Hudson family but she was a slave of the Howell family, well-to-do Indians living in the same neighborhood with Jackson Hudson. Her mind and memory are perfectly clear and because of the prominence of Mr. Hudson, she remembers the events in his life.

Jackson Hudson was born near Eagletown, Indian Territory, now McCurtain County, in 1842. His father, James Hudson was born and raised in Mississippi and came here in 1832 and his mother, Pishema Hudson, came to this country in 1832 from Mississippi.

Jackson Hudson attended the local school of his tribe and in later years went to Spencer Academy and in 1857 he went to an Eastern state to finish his college education. On his return home he married Miss Ishtimonahoke McCoy, an uneducated Choctaw Indian girl, who was a very industrious young woman.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/