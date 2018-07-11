THE AWFUL OFFAL

Trash, refuse and raw sewage (offal) in the old village of Sulphur Springs, I. T. were some of the primary reasons the Chickasaws agreed for the U.S. Government to take possession of the spring’s area and the creeks and create a reserve. It was always a problem and the waters were in imminent danger of being irrevocably polluted.

The Secretary of the Interior suggested that the new town of Sulphur have a terminus for their new sewer line near Coney Island, a large sand bar island in Rock Creek just below where today’s Low Water Bridge is located. Superintendent Swords had in the previous years argued that this plan to terminate the sewer line at Coney Island would be disastrous to the tourist at the Bromide Pavilion and the springs in that area.

Superintendent Greene was equally horrified at the thought of dumping raw sewage into the center of the Park.

