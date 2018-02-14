A Budget Agreement To Put Us Back On Track

Congress has passed yet another continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government and avert a shutdown. The agreement secures funding to ensure the President’s defense priorities can be met. It also ends a months-long impasse on spending priorities and provides for a path ahead to undo the damaging cuts that have hindered our armed forces and diminished our ability to meet security threats around the globe.

The bipartisan agreement passed last week includes a deal to bring total defense spending over two years to $700 billion and $716 billion, respectively. It reverses the caps on defense funding to ensure it matches the Trump Administration’s request for fiscal year 2019. And it also breaks the parity that Democrats have demanded for non-defense discretionary funding – a demand that has damaged the process of moving forward with the appropriations process. The budget agreement include a $63 billion increase for non-defense discretionary for fiscal year 2018, and a $68 billion increase for fiscal year 2019.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/