Early Visitors To Old Gum Springs

The 1870 map made by the surveyors under the provisions of the Treaty of 1855 carefully noted the position of the hills, groves of trees and creeks of the area. The future site of Sulphur Springs lay mostly in Sections 1 and 2, Township 1 South, Range 3 East.

The surveyors noted the timber as ‘first’ or ‘second’ rate. This is obviously a reference to the large timber, red oak, pecan, walnut, cottonwood and sycamore along the streams and the short post oak and bois d’ arc which grew on the rocky hills.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/