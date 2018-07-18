A Good Nominee

Less than two weeks ago, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement from the Supreme Court after three decades of service. Appointed by President Reagan in 1988, Justice Kennedy was one of the court’s conservative voices, though in recent years he has been the deciding “swing vote” in many high-profile cases. Following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, then candidate Donald Trump made it one of his campaign promises to appoint a justice whose judicial philosophy would emulate that of the late Justice’s.

After fulfilling his promise with the confirmation of Justice Gorsuch last year, President Trump now has another opportunity to appoint a justice equally committed to the preservation of our constitution. During his campaign, President Trump released a list of twenty-five names from which he would select his Supreme Court nominee. This list includes some of the brightest legal minds in our country and was extensively vetted, then reviewed after Justice Gorsuch’s nomination. After Justice Kennedy’s announced his retirement, President Trump returned to this list to choose the next appointment. After much thought, the President chose to nominate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh is a “judge’s judge,” the kind of man who will apply our laws as written and adhere to an original understanding of the constitution. He is an exceptional choice who will decide cases based on an original understanding of the constitution, not personal policy preferences

