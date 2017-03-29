The Healthcare Battle Is Far From Over

Last week, Congress came very close to delivering on our promise to repeal and replace Obama Care. For the past seven years, Americans have been burdened by this so-called Affordable Care Act, which caused premiums and deductibles to increase, while choices and providers dwindled. I, along with many of my colleagues in the House, have made repealing this law and replacing it with something that genuinely works, amongst our highest priorities.

Along with Republicans in the House and Senate, President Trump also campaigned heavily to repeal Obamacare, and made it a priority of his presidency. For the past seven years, House Republicans have voted over 70 times to repeal Obamacare, only to face the veto pen by then President Obama. When President Trump was elected, we knew that our opportunity to achieve that objective could become a reality.

Recently, Speaker Paul Ryan introduced the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which was a bill that included provisions to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a working healthcare system that would benefit millions of Americans. It would allow for a market-based system that will give consumers more choices, give states the authority to regulate Medicare and Medicaid to fit the needs of the states, allow people with pre-existing conditions to purchase health insurance and give people under the age of 26 the opportunity to stay on their parents’ plans. Further, it would nullify the burdensome individual and employer mandates from Obamacare, and introduce new tax credits that would provide more flexibility for families.

