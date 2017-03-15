Healthcare for Every American

In the past seven years, Congress has voted to repeal Obamacare more than 60 times. However, repeal was never successful due to obstructionists in the U.S. Senate and a certain veto by President Obama. With a new President and conservative leadership in Congress, repeal of Obamacare is now well within our reach.

Last week, two key House committees passed the first draft of the American Health Care Act, setting the stage for the ultimate repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Like any complex public policy initiative, this initial foundation for repeal and replace was met with many questions and apprehensions. But through regular order, this legislation will be refined and improved as it moves through the committee process. Unlike Obamacare - of which Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi famously said, “We have to pass the bill to see what is in it” - this legislation will be crafted and improved in a transparent way that will allow the American people and their elected representatives to give their input every step of the way. Repealing and replacing Obamacare will not be an event, it will be a process.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/