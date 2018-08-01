The History Of The Bland Hotel

The Bland Hotel was listed as being 4 years old in 1907 according to (Platt National) Park records. This being true, the hotel had to have begun construction in late 1902 or early 1903 right after the first segregation of land.

The building was spacious to say the least. It comprised four stories containing 47,800 square feet. The floors on the first floor were tiled and inlaid fancy. The floors on the upper levels were ordinary wood floors. The overall size of the building at the widest point was 185’ x 140’.

The entry floor was black and white marble made in 12”x12” tiles measuring 1,100 square feet. The ladies sitting parlor, just off the main entry, had inlaid parquet wood floors and measured 1,000 square feet.

