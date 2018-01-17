Incentive Doubts Give Film Industry Pause

OKLAHOMA CITY – In 2016, screenwriter Amber Lindley and her directing partner, James Cotten, paid $522,000 to Oklahomans who were in their film, Painted Woman.

She said she and Cotten considered shooting the film in other states, including Arizona and Arkansas. The film is based on the book The Mustanger and the Lady, written by Dusty Richards. The Western novel takes place in Arizona.

Lindley said it was Cotten who convinced her to shoot the movie in Oklahoma. With 12 eco-regions, the Sallisaw native knew they could find an area that looked like Arizona.

It took $1.2 million to make the film, and about $1 million of that was paid to Oklahoma companies and businesses. Cotten and Lindley took advantage of the state’s film enhancement rebate program and received a rebate on 35 percent of the $1 million spent in Oklahoma.

