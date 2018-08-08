John Holman

Fall webworm, is most commonly seen feeding in groups on the foliage of host plants from within a brown web constructed on branch terminals. Most often in pecan or persimmon, webs are most prominent in late summer or early fall, but in outbreak years their webs are noticeable earlier in the summer. Adult moths are almost pure white and have a wingspread of about 1 ¼ inch. Fall webworm are present over all of Oklahoma but are more common in the eastern part of the state.

Adults of the overwintering generation emerge during May or late April. Egg laying occurs in late May and early June. Each female can lay 400 plus eggs in masses on the underside of leaves. Egg masses are covered with white hairs from the female’s abdomen and may have a pale green background color. Larvae generally begin hatching in May and immediately begin spinning the web in which they feed. The web is extended as larvae grow. First-generation adults emerge during July and second-generation larvae are present from late July into early October. The second generation larvae overwinter as pupae below the soil.

