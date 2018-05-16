Legislature Adjourns Sine Die, Funds Agency Audits and Passes Medicaid Work Requirements
The Legislature officially adjourned the Second Session of the 56th Oklahoma Legislature “sine die” last week, bringing to close nearly 16 consecutive months of session.
It has certainly been a challenging time for our state, and a difficult situation to inherit as Speaker of the House of Representatives. From 2012 to 2017, we experienced a budget shortfall every year, including a $1.3 billion budget shortfall in 2016, due in large part to a collapse of energy prices.
But it was a challenge I felt called to take on, and I am proud of the work I have done in my first term as Speaker of the House. In two years, I helped turn around our state’s fiscal situation, negotiated the largest teacher pay raise and investment in public education in state history and implemented a plant to audit the largest 20 state agencies every four years.
