The Life Of A Cowboy, W. H. Thomas

My parents were F. R. Thomas, born in Georgia and Sallie Beaver Thomas, born in Texas. Father was a farmer. There were thirteen children in our family. I was born in Texas, August 4, 1867.

I moved to the Indian Territory with my parents in 1887. We stopped at Purcell for about a month, finally locating at Alex on the Washita River in old Pontotoc County, Chickasaw Nation. There was a post office there, the mail being brought from Pauls Valley on a horse every other day. We traded at Old Fred’s Trail Store where Chickasha now stands. The Comanche-Chickasaw line was four miles west of this old store. There was nothing between Chickasha and Anadarko except Indian teepees and not many of these.

