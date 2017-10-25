Making a Bad Deal a Better Deal

For decades, the United States has had a contentious and adversarial relationship with the dangerous, theocratic regime of Iran. It has been a nation well known for funding, training and harboring terrorists. Often times, the United States has been the target of such activity. Since 1984, Iran has been a designated state sponsor of terror and remains so. With clear evidence that Iran’s nuclear ambitions are disingenuous and threatening, it is imperative that the U.S. keeps the country accountable and devoid of dangerous nuclear weapon.

When President Obama negotiated and implemented the terribly flawed Iran Nuclear Deal back in 2015, it put the United States and our allies in an untenable situation that allowed Iran to get out from under international sanctions and resume their nuclear pursuits. I and many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle strongly opposed and voted against the deal when it came to Congress for review. As many predicted a few years ago, the deal would eventually allow Iran to become nuclear capable. Moreover, as time passed, it was evident that Iran has sought to develop not only nuclear weapons, but also the delivery mechanisms to use those weapons against the United States and our allies.

As the President and many congressional leaders have pointed out, President Obama negotiated a bad deal. To make matters even worse, there is ample evidence that Iran is not in compliance with the current deal, and is not abiding by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It has attempted to undermine the provisions of the JCOPOA and sought to find loopholes to advance its nuclear ballistic missiles program, as well as blocking any attempt by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect its military sites. I support the Trump Administration’s decision to revisit our nation’s strategy addressing the JCPOA, and will work with the President to develop a new one that will ultimately keep Iran from obtaining any nuclear weapons in the near future.

