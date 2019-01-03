Memories Of Arthur James

Arbuckle Footnotes

I was born in 1882, eight miles east of Pauls Valley, in the Chickasaw Nation. I am fullblood Chickasaw Indian. Father was Swell James and Mother was Josephine Brown, both born in the Chickasaw Nation.

My father was a farmer and raised lots of cattle and had about a hundred ponies. If you had lots of ponies, you were counted rich. That was the way we counted our riches, by the number of ponies we owned, and when a Chickasaw Indian boy grew up, his father would give him so many ponies and he could put his own brand on them.

When one of our people got sick we would have a sick dance. The Medicine Man would go to see the sick person first. Then four men picked for the watch job would go to the house and watch four days and on the fourth day at noon, they would cook up a pot of meats of all kinds and also cook a pot of medicine made out of different kinds of herbs.

