I was born in 1863 in Old Doxtol in the Choctaw Nation. Father was John Kemp and mother was Melina Kemp.

My father and mother came to Indian Territory with the Mississippi Choctaw Indians and Jackson Kemp, a white man. Jackson Kemp had an Indian wife. He owned my father and mother.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/