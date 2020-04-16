Memories Of G. C. Cunningham

My parents were Jack and Betty Barnes Cunningham. Father was born in Tennessee, mother in Kentucky. (dates unknown)

Father went up and down the rivers in barges and carried timber to the saw mills. There were five children in our family. I was born in Tennessee May 18, 1861.

I came to Indian Territory in 1880, on a horse, and worked on a farm for Henry Gatewood near Berwyn for several years. I was plowing on this man’s farm north of Berwyn when the rails were laid on the Santa Fe Railroad in 1886.

