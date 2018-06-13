Memories Of George B. Carr

This week’s Indian Pioneer Paper was recorded by W.P.A. fieldwriter John F. Daugherty in 1937 at Mr. Carr’s residence in Sulphur, OK.

My father was George W. Carr, born October 19, 1834, in Alabama. He was a farmer and gin man, and a sheriff in Arkansas for several years. Mother was Susan Milen Carr, born in Tennessee, October 8, 1841. She was part Cherokee Indian. I was born in Arkansas, January 23, 1872.

We moved to the Indian Territory from Denison, Texas, in 1882. We crossed Red River at Colbert’s Ferry and settled near Tishomingo in what was then Tishomingo County, on a cotton farm.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/