Memories Of J.J. Cape

This week’s Indian Pioneer Paper was recorded by W.P.A. fieldwriter John F. Daugherty on March 4, 1938 at Mr. Cape’s residence near Mill Creek, OK. My parents were Thomas Cape, born in Texas and Mary Gillam Cape, born in Illinois.

There were fourteen children in our family. Father was a mechanic, and a doctor after coming to the Territory. I was born November 23, 1867, in Texas. I came to the Indian Territory with my parents in 1881, settling at Redland in the Cherokee Nation, in Sequoyah County. We lived near Foreman’s Ferry for ten years. Zack Forman was a Cherokee freedman who had no education, being able neither to read nor write. He was a friend to Indians and whites as well as to colored people. He was very wealthy. The story of how he got his start is interesting. His father died when he was small. He went to work when a very small boy to support his widow mother.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/