Memories Of Joe Davis

This week we have the Indian Pioneer Paper of Joe Davis. This oral history was recorded by W.P.A. fieldworker Maurice Anderson on March 30, 1937.

I was born March 21, 1881 in Alabama. Father was James R. F. Davis, born in Alabama. Mother was Millie Blackwell, also born in Alabama.

I came to the Indian Territory with my father and mother in 1892. I was 11 years old, we came through on the Santa Fe train from Texas to Pauls Valley, Indian Territory. On arriving at Pauls Valley, my father bought 2 horses and a wagon, we loaded up our household things, that my father has shipped through. It was not much, we had 4 chairs, table, homemade bedstead and a few other household things.

