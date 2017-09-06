Memories Of Joe Davis

This oral history was recorded by W.P.A. field writer Maurice Anderson on March 30, 1937.

I came to the Indian Territory with my father and mother in 1892. Father was James Robert Finley Davis, born in Alabama. Mother was Millie Blackwell, born in Alabama. I was 11 years old, we came through on the Santa Fe train from Texas to Pauls Valley, Indian Territory.

On arriving at Pauls Valley, my father bought 2 horses and a wagon, we loaded up our household things, that my father has shipped through. It was not much, we had 4 chairs, table, homemade bedstead and a few other household things.

