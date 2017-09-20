Memories Of Joe Davis

I was born on March 31, 1881 in Alabama. Father was : James Robert Finley Davis, born in Alabama and mother was Millie Blackwell, born in Alabama.

I came to the Indian Territory with my father and mother in 1892. I was 11 years old, we came through on the Santa Fe train from Texas to Pauls Valley, Indian Territory. On arriving at Pauls Valley, my father bought 2 horses and a wagon, we loaded up our household things, that my father has shipped through.

It was not much, we had 4 chairs, table, homemade bedstead and a few other household things. My father moved to Purdy, a little place about 25 miles southwest of Pauls Valley. There was a store, lone schoolhouse, Blacksmith shop and a Grist Mill. This mill was ran by steam and owned by Mr. Park (Hart). The Blacksmith Shop was owned by Jim Welch. I do not remember who owned the store.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/