Memories Of John P. Brownlee

This Indian Pioneer Paper was recorded by W.P.A. fieldworker John Daugherty on April 27, 1937 at Mr. Brownlee,s residence in Sulphur, OK.

My parents were both born at Princeton, Indiana. Father’s name was Hugh Brownlee. He was born December 13, 1836. Mother’s name was Mary Parks Brownlee. She was born August 6, 1846. I have two brothers and one sister.

Father was a doctor of medicine. I was born at Stewardville, Indiana, May 17, 1870. We moved to the new state of Texas, August 15, 1880, locating near Bonham.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/