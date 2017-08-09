Memories Of Joseph L. Moss

My parents were Joseph L. Moss, born in Kentucky and Catherine Orr Moss, born in Tennessee. There were three children in our family. Father was a farmer. I was born in Texas December 21, 1859. I came to the Indian Territory in 1888. We crossed Red River at Thompson’s Ferry. We settled at the foot of the Yellow Hills between Durwood and Mannsville in the Chickasaw Nation. We came here to get grass for our cattle and we found it. The grass was waist high or higher everywhere.

There was only a trail to Ardmore where we traded. The citizens in our community met one day and erected a log cabin for a schoolhouse. It had only one window and that was across the end of the building which was closed with a shutter. The building was heated with a cat chimney. We made seats of split logs with wooden pins in them for legs. The writing desk was a huge split log, set on legs made of poles.

