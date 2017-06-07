Memories of J.S. Miller

This Indian Pioneer Paper was recorded by W.P.A. writer Maurice Anderson on July 23, 1937.

I was born in 1864, in Texas. I came to the Indian Territory in 1888. Father was J. H. Miller and mother was Ellen Morris, both born in Tennessee.

I had been living with my father and mother in Texas. Before I came to the Indian Territory I was working on my uncle’s ranch. I owned my horse and saddle and had one month’s pay in my pocket, that was thirty dollars.

