Memories Of Sam Dee Erwin

I was born in Texas in 1868 and my first trip to the Indian Territory was in 1887. Father was T.J. Erwin and Mother was Louisa Hall, both born in Texas.

I came with my father from Dallas County, Texas, to Pauls Valley in the Chickasaw Nation to gather corn. We were driving a span of mules to a covered wagon and it took us about ten days to make the trip.

When we would stop and camp, while Father was making the fire, I would take the Winchester and kill a rabbit or a squirrel for supper. We killed several deer on our first trip and took the skins back to Texas with us.

We drove into Pauls Valley about the middle of the afternoon. The railroad has just been put through Pauls Valley and there was one store and a blacksmith shop and a stage stand there.

