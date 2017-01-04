Memories Of Shawnee Harper

This oral history is a little different than those we usually present. The W.P.A. fieldworker, Henry Day, recorded the history on the dates below. May 19, 1837 Interview Mr. Harper answered the questions as follows: I was born March 16, 1870, eight miles south of Dustin, Oklahoma. I am of Creek descent, Roll #8413. This makes me 67 years old.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/