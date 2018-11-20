Memories Of Zed Griffin

Arbuckle Footnotes

This Indian Pioneer Paper was recorded on December 30, 1937.

I was born in 1870 in Missouri. We were living on a small rocky farm in what was called the Griffin Community in Missouri in 1877. I remember a group of farmers living around there got together and formed a wagon train and pulled out for Texas and my father, mother and I went too. I was seven years old but large for my age. There were eighteen wagons in all and some of the names I remember were Johnson, Wilson, Moran and Spenser.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/