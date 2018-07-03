A Nation Defended Well

As the leader on the global stage, the United States is re-entering an era of military preeminence. Our nation’s military needs to be restored to advance America’s competitive military advantage to rival those of nation’s like China and Russia, as stated in the recent National Defense Strategy. We now believe that the greatest threat to America is not terrorism, but the reemergence of great power rivals like China and Russia. We need a military not only designed to defeat terrorists, but to counter the modern militaries of Russia and China, and regional powers like North Korea and Iran. Congress has the responsibility to rebuild and supply the U.S. military through the annual Defense Appropriations bill, which funds the Department of Defense and the military branches, in line with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). For the past two fiscal years, each Defense Appropriations bills has marked the largest increases in defense spending in a generation. These investments will support the National Defense Strategy, and the goal to counter growing global threats. This year’s bill also includes provisions to innovate technology, improve weapons and machinery, expand troop numbers, build training programs and provide for servicemembers and their families. It is a comprehensive piece of legislation that will support the need for a robust, ready military.

Overall, this year’s Defense Appropriations measures is consistent with the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2019 and the 2018 Budget Agreement. It allows for $674.6 billion in total funding. This includes $606.5 billion in base discretionary funding – an increase of $17.1 billion above the Fiscal Year 2018 enacted level. Additionally, it ensures the military has adequate resources to continue Overseas Contingency Operations and the Global War on Terrorism efforts with a total of $68.1 billion in resources ranging from operational needs, equipment, personnel requirements and support for key allies.

