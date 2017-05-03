The North Korean Dilemma

In 1945, following the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II, the Korean peninsula was divided on the 38th parallel with the southern portion occupied by the United States and the northern potion occupied by the Soviet Union. The arrangement was intended to be temporary until a reunification could be negotiated. Seventy two years later, Korea remains divided, and the geopolitical ramifications of that division has grown increasingly tense.

At the center of this conflict is the ruling Kim family of North Korea. The first ruler of North Korea was Kim Il-sung who ruled from 1948 until his death in 1994. His son, Kim Jong-il, ruled from 1994 until his death in 2011. The country is now ruled by Kim Jongil’s third son, Kim Jong-un. The Kim dynasty has been marked by atrocious human rights violations and a belligerent, aggressive foreign policy. However, Kim Jong-un has proven to be especially reckless, provocative and at times, seemingly unbalanced.

