Old Sulphur Springs: Places And Place Names

Many of the place names of old Platt National Park had achieved their names before the establishment of the federal reservation. You may not recognize some of these. Several of them had names changed after the establishment of the Park and others had several local names. Some even had the same name for different locations. In some cases, the location of an attraction was completely changed. Administration Building (Leeper House): Erected in 1894 by Graves Leeper who came to Sulphur from Oklahoma City for his health. In 1911,

Supt. French remarks in a report to the Secretary “I beg to advise that the building at present occupied as an office for the Park was originally cheaply constructed of rock and a lime and sand cement, the intention of the two old Germans who built it being that it was to serve merely as a summer camping house.” The CCC remodeled and enlarged the house in the 1930’s. Bromide Camp: This area had permitted camping in the very early days of the Reservation. It was originally known as Webster Park and was the area around the old museum and ranger station. Bromide Road: The road running between Black Sulphur Springs and the Bromide Pavilion along Rock Creek.

