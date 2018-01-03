A Productive Year

When the year 2017 began, Congress opened the new Congressional Session with the Trump Administration to “Make America Great Again.” As the year comes to a close, Congress and the Trump Administration can be proud of what they have accomplished together. Under its first year with President Trump, Congress has accomplished many of its legislative goals, and the President has fulfilled a number of his campaign promises. Although there is much work to be done in the coming year, we can reflect on this year’s legislative accomplishments with a sense of success.

In February, President Trump held the important responsibility of nominating a new Justice to the Supreme Court. Justice Neal Gorsuch was an excellent choice, having a solid conservative ideology and strong support across the judicial spectrum. Additionally, unlike many presidents before him, President Trump has built an impressive record of judicial appointments with 73 federal judge nominations accrued with 22 confirmations already.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/