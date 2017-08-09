Reaffirming American Strength Through Sanctions

In recent years, the geopolitical landscape has dramatically shifted, with past threats reemerging. After nearly a decade shying away from the world stage, hostile regimes feel emboldened and are threatening our safety and way of life. As congressional investigations continue to look into the actions of bad actors around the world, Congress must take action to protect the safety and security of the American people.

In order to maintain stability and reassure our allies around the world, it is important to counter those who wish to undermine the United States and the values of democracy. That’s why the House recently passed a sweeping package of new and updated sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea: H.R. 3364, the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/