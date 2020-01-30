Recognition of School Choice

Weekly Column

As a former educator, I understand how important it is for our children to have access to a quality education. And when it comes to educating our young people in the United States, we are fortunate to have numerous options to ensure the best results and learning for every child. In recognizing National School Choice Week, we celebrate the freedom of parents and guardians to determine and decide in what setting their kids should receive their education.

I believe strongly in the authority of parents to guide the education and upbringing of their children with minimal interference from the government. Whether it’s in public schools, private schools, charter schools, religious schools or at home, there is a school environment that is best for the unique needs of each student. I fully support enabling and empowering parents to educate their children in the ways best suited for their kids and within their individual households and families.

Alternatives to the traditional public education system are all driven by one idea – helping all students achieve academic success. In recent years, access has grown to charter and magnet schools, making these schools an option for more families. A charter school is a public school that often operates independently of the local school system, giving the school the freedom to design classrooms that meet their students’ needs. The charter school movement began as a reaction to the one-size-fits-all model of traditional public schools, a model that has clearly failed some – though certainly not all – students and families. In our state of Oklahoma, there are currently 41 charter schools serving more than 24,000 students; two are in the Fourth District.

