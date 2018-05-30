Sen. Frank Simpson’s Session Review

This week, Gov. Fallin completed her work on legislation from the 2018 session and her last as governor with a pocket veto. The legislature introduced nearly 3,900 bills but only 342 made it to her desk, which is the smallest number of bills she’s gotten in a legislative session since being governor. She ended up signing 324 and vetoing 18.

With so much focus on the budget and special sessions, there simply wasn’t time to work on many of these other issues. However, many of them will be re-introduced in the 2019 session when we’ll have more time to work on them. A complete list of signed bills can be found on her website or the Secretary of State’s website.

