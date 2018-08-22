Settlement Of Old Gum Springs – 1860’S – 1890’s

By 1855, the Chickasaws were in danger of being absorbed into the Choctaws both socially and culturally. In that year another treaty was agreed upon where the Chickasaws would get a defined boundary to their country instead of living in common within the Choctaws. This treaty now put the future Historic Platt District in the center of the Chickasaw Nation. H. H. Allen settled on a ranch near Sulphur in 1882. He reported that he visited the area later known as “Gum Springs” (Pavilion Springs) in the late 1840’s. Here, he observed a wet, boggy place or “suck” where the giant shaggy buffalo wallowed in the mud to protect them from the biting summer insects. Mr. Allen stated that he shot buffalo on the hills south of the “Buffalo Suck”.

He also noted that there were many species of wildlife around the suck including antelope and wild turkey. As the land ceded to the Chickasaws by the Choctaws was the traditional hunting grounds of the Comanche, Kiowa and others, the threat of raids by the wild tribes was always a reality. The U. S. Army built Ft. Washita near the confluence of the Washita and the Red Rivers. Ft. Arbuckle was built near the Washita River in 1851 west of present day Davis, OK. Ft. Cobb was built on the upper Washita near present Anadarko, OK in 1859.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/