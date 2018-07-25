Settlement Of Old Gum Springs, 1860’s – 1890’s

By 1855, the Chickasaws were in danger of being absorbed into the Choctaws both socially and culturally. In that year, another treaty was agreed upon where the Chickasaws would get a defined boundary to their country instead of living in common within the Choctaws. This treaty now put the future Historic Platt District in the center of the Chickasaw Nation.

H. H. Allen settled on a ranch near Sulphur in 1882. He reported that he visited the area later known as “Gum Springs” (Pavilion Springs) in the late 1840’s. Here, he observed a wet, boggy place or “suck” where the giant shaggy buffalo wallowed in the mud to protect them from the biting summer insects.

