Simpson In Session

We have less than two months left in the legislative session. The Senate started with more than 800 bills but just a little over 400 made it out of committee and less than 350 were passed off the Senate Floor. Last week, we began work on House bills that made it through the first half of the legislative process.

This year, I filed nearly 20 Senate bills and am the Senate author for nearly 15 House bills. Of those, twelve of my Senate bills are still working their way through the process along with twelve of my House bills.

