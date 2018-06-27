Summer Accomplishments

It has been quite a busy week in Washington, D.C., and despite the fervor and fireworks on Capitol Hill, Congress has accomplished a number of legislative items amongst the debate on immigration.

Although that debate is still occurring, some of the fundamental work that Congress is obligated to complete has progressed. Each year, Congress is required by law to produce and present a budget that responsibly spends outlines federal spending. However, Congress has been faced with the challenge on how to control and reform excessive spending. For Fiscal Year 2019, the House Budget Committee has produced a budget that will build for a “Brighter American Future” and address responsible spending practices.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/