Working Together To End The Opioid Crisis

The country has been tangled in many debates lately that seem to create partisan divides in our daily conversations. However, it is important to note that there has been serious bipartisan work completed in Congress. Recently, the House has considered and passed multiple pieces of sweeping legislation to address one of the more pressing issues on the home front – the fight against opioid abuse and addiction.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 115 Americans die every day from an opiate overdose – that is one American every 13 minutes. In fact, drug overdoses are the leading cause of death among Americans under 50. We know the most significant contributor to this alarming fact is the misuse and abuse of opioids. Prescription drugs like oxycodone, codeine and morphine have become readily available through illegal channels and are distributed on the street without supervision from the original prescribing health professional. Addiction to these once well-intended drugs, as well as illicit use of heroin and fentanyl, have led to the deaths of over 50,000 Americans in just one year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/