10&U Dogs Headed To State

It may be summer and school may be out, but one Sulphur team is headed to state.

The 10 and under Sulphur Bulldogs baseball team punched their ticket to the OK Kids Pee- Wee State Tournament this past weekend at Chandler, beating McAlester 9-3 in the finals last Saturday to advance to the top 8.

The Dogs are 39-11-1 and have been on this journey since late February.

Sulphur rolled through the Garvin-Murray County League, going undefeated and winning the league tournament, along with several other tournaments, as well. Sulphur has finished 1st in four tournaments, second in two and third in two tournaments this year.

