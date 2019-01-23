The Sulphur girls continued their winning ways last week and remained undefeated.

Sulphur (14-0) is the only remaining undefeated team in Class 3A and one of just six remaining unbeaten teams in the entire state as we head into the final week of January.

The No. 6 Lady Dogs won two road games, handling Davis 59-28 on Tuesday and putting it on No. 17 Comanche over the weekend, rolling to a 60-35 victory.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/