PHOTOS BY DEJAY ARMS
ABOVE LEFT: Lady Bulldog forward Abby Beck, goes around a Davis defender in Sulphur’s win over Davis last week.
ABOVE RIGHT: Sulphur guard Makella Mobly (5) fires up a layup in the win over Davis.
PHOTO BY SABRINA DUCK
Lady Bulldog guard Kinlee Duck races down the floor in Sulphur’s win at Davis last Friday night.
14-0
The Sulphur girls continued their winning ways last week and remained undefeated.
Sulphur (14-0) is the only remaining undefeated team in Class 3A and one of just six remaining unbeaten teams in the entire state as we head into the final week of January.
The No. 6 Lady Dogs won two road games, handling Davis 59-28 on Tuesday and putting it on No. 17 Comanche over the weekend, rolling to a 60-35 victory.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/